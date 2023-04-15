 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

3…2…1…Vegas!

The tragic end to the Bulls’ season, Erik Spoelstra’s defensive strategy, personnel moves for next year, and more

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat - Play-In Tournament Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images

Jason returns with producer Tony, and they begin the pod by processing the tragic end to another Bulls season and examining all of the individual inefficiencies that led to Friday night’s loss against the Heat. Next, they discuss Erik Spoelstra’s defensive strategy and highlight Chicago’s errors going down the stretch of the game, and Jason gets mentally prepared for his Las Vegas vacation (19:28). Finally, Jason and Tony talk about personnel moves the Bull’s front office should make to improve the team for next year, look forward to baseball season, and play some voicemails from the hotline (31:03).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Tony Gill, Steve Ceruti, and Chris Sutton

Don’t forget you can hit us up on The Full Go voicemail line: (773) 359-3103.

Subscribe: Spotify

