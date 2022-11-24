Back from the Brink—Rhys Thomas chats with Jim Hamilton

In April 2012, former Welsh prop Rhys Thomas retired from rugby following a heart attack during training. In this chat, Rhys tells Jim the crazy story of what led him to that point, including his struggles with alcohol, drugs, addiction and mental health. We hear about the challenges he faced, how close he came to death on several occasions, and how he eventually overcame his deamons. His story is inspiring and an important message during the month of Movember. It’s a hell of a story.
Subscribe: Spotify