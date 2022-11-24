 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Back from the Brink—Rhys Thomas chats with Jim Hamilton

Rhys speaks with Jim about his heart attack while training

By The Rugby Pod
Newport Gwent Dragons v Edinburgh Rugby - Guinness Pro12 Photo by Craig Thomas—CameraSport via Getty Images


In April 2012, former Welsh prop Rhys Thomas retired from rugby following a heart attack during training. In this chat, Rhys tells Jim the crazy story of what led him to that point, including his struggles with alcohol, drugs, addiction and mental health. We hear about the challenges he faced, how close he came to death on several occasions, and how he eventually overcame his deamons. His story is inspiring and an important message during the month of Movember. It’s a hell of a story.

