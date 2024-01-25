Why Doc Rivers Is an Upgrade for the Bucks and What It’s Like to Deal With Trade Rumors as a Player

Logan and Raja discuss why the Milwaukee Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin halfway into the season, whether the decision was ultimately justified, and if Doc Rivers is a better long-term fit for the Eastern conference contender (2:16). Along the way, the guys talk about how difficult it is to balance the demands of a star player with the needs of the rest of the franchise (14:30). Next, Raja explains what’s going through a player’s mind as the trade deadline approaches and the nerves that accompany that stretch of the season (28:15). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (47:43).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
