Why Doc Rivers Is an Upgrade for the Bucks and What It’s Like to Deal With Trade Rumors as a Player

Plus, the guys give with their Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images


Logan and Raja discuss why the Milwaukee Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin halfway into the season, whether the decision was ultimately justified, and if Doc Rivers is a better long-term fit for the Eastern conference contender (2:16). Along the way, the guys talk about how difficult it is to balance the demands of a star player with the needs of the rest of the franchise (14:30). Next, Raja explains what’s going through a player’s mind as the trade deadline approaches and the nerves that accompany that stretch of the season (28:15). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (47:43).

Email us questions for Mailbag Monday: realonesmailbag@gmail.com!

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

