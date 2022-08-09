Breaking Down Kevin Durant’s Ultimatum: Is Boston His Top Choice? Plus, Group Chat Etiquette.



This week, Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre discuss the latest news with Kevin Durant (03:40). It was reported that KD gave the Nets an ultimatum to either trade him, or keep him and fire Steve Nash and Sean Marks. They debate whether it’s just time for all parties involved to go their separate ways, before discussing team owner Joe Tsai’s tweet. Also, is KD just too good to trade (19:55)? Can any team remain a Finals contender if they are stripped of all their assets in a trade for Durant? Lastly, Ric Bucher shared a story about Ben Simmons leaving the Nets’ group chat, and Wos tells us why it’s time for Adam Silver to be a leader like David Stern was (31:00).

Hosts: Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS