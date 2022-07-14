 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ayton Returning to the Desert, Do What You Can to Get Mitchell, and Summer League Prospect Watching

Verno and KOC discuss the Suns star’s new deal

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Two Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Verno and KOC are back home as they discuss the Suns matching the Pacers’ offer sheet for Deandre Ayton (01:30). While it’s been extremely quiet with Kevin Durant, Verno points out why it truly is only a matter of time before he is traded (13:21). The guys also discuss what it’s going to take for the Knicks to acquire Donovan Mitchell (22:39). Despite the obvious flaws in a Mitchell–Jalen Brunson backcourt, KOC suggests that you do what you can to acquire the star and figure it out from there. They last discuss which prospects have stood out to them in summer league (32:56).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

