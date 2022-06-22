NBA Draft Lottery: Trade For a Vet or Keep the Pick?

Justin starts by giving his instant reaction to Jerami Grant being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, which happened after we initially recorded the show. Then Justin, Rob, and Wos are joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss teams 4 through 11 in the draft and whether they should keep their picks or trade for a vet (9:53). They wrap up with the latest on Kyrie Irving and whether he will stay in Brooklyn (1:04:15).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
