Steph Curry Leads the Warriors to Victory

Logan and Raja discuss Golden State’s victory and potential offseason moves

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Jomi Adeniran
2022 NBA Finals - Game Six Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Logan and Raja convene a few days after the Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win a championship to talk through what they saw from Steph Curry, what moves the Warriors could make this offseason, and how the Celtics can grow from this experience. Then Jomi Adeniran joins to light the Celtics’ pack and send them off to hell in style.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Jomi Adeniran
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

