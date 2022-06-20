Steph Curry Leads the Warriors to Victory



Logan and Raja convene a few days after the Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win a championship to talk through what they saw from Steph Curry, what moves the Warriors could make this offseason, and how the Celtics can grow from this experience. Then Jomi Adeniran joins to light the Celtics’ pack and send them off to hell in style.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Guest: Jomi Adeniran

Producer: Sasha Ashall

