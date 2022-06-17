 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Warriors Are Champions Once Again, Disappointment in Tatum, and Memories About Fathers

Plus, KOC gives an update to his NBA draft board

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


Congratulations to the Golden State Warriors for beating the Boston Celtics and winning the NBA championship! Verno and KOC give their first reactions to the Warriors winning their fourth title in eight years (01:21). Even though Boston reached the Finals, KOC believes the Celtics are still ahead of schedule because of how young the core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are (14:45). Verno also points out how rare it is for young stars to win it all in the NBA. Speaking of youth, the Warriors still have the young depth that could keep them Finals contenders as Steph and the rest of the core grow older (24:15). The guys reminisce about going to sporting events with their fathers before Verno asks KOC how Celtics fans will look back at this season (36:53). Lastly, KOC gives an update to his NBA draft board and briefly discuss the Mavs trading for Christian Wood (01:08:34).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

