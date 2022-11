Logan and Raja are back to discuss the once again above .500 Warriors (02:00), the young and rising Grizzlies (10:00), and the lumbering Miami Heat at this point in the season. Later, the guys give a diagnosis of the Timberwolves going all in with Rudy Gobert before discussing the Hawks and the current state of trash talking (30:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

