James Nnaji and the Importance of a Big’s Role Versatility

KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the FC Barcelona’s NBA potential and why he’s an intriguing prospect

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
KOC and J. Kyle Mann dive into the NBA potential of FC Barcelona’s James Nnaji after he submitted his paperwork to enter this year’s draft. They discuss what makes him an intriguing prospect and his offensive ceiling, and they debate how high he could get chosen and what team is his best fit.

Check out KOC’s 2023 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

