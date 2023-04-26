James Nnaji and the Importance of a Big’s Role Versatility



KOC and J. Kyle Mann dive into the NBA potential of FC Barcelona’s James Nnaji after he submitted his paperwork to enter this year’s draft. They discuss what makes him an intriguing prospect and his offensive ceiling, and they debate how high he could get chosen and what team is his best fit.

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

