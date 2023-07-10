 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Wemby Weekend, Scoot vs. Dame, UFC 290, and Bill’s Big Vegas Weekend With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss a turbulent weekend for Victor Wembanyama in his NBA Summer League debut, and why Scoot Henderson is definitely the real deal

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo
2023 NBA Summer League - San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss a turbulent weekend for Victor Wembanyama in his NBA summer league debut, why Scoot Henderson is definitely the real deal, Portland’s Damian Lillard conundrum, Jabari Smith Jr.’s encouraging performances, Chet Holmgren’s return, Gregg Popovich’s five-year extension, in-season NBA tournament thoughts, Bill’s report from UFC 290 in Las Vegas, and more!

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Becoming the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Bartender With Wells Adams

Mix up an old fashioned and sit back and listen to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ bartender Wells Adams tell Johnny stories from his season of ‘The Bachelorette’

By Johnny Bananas

Why You Should Stay Indoors, Reservation Hacks, and So You Wanna … Be an Expediter?

Dave provides strong evidence for why everyone should stay indoors and discusses the (likely related) channels he’s watching on YouTube

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Thoughts on Drake, NBA Summer League, and the Midseason Tournament

Jason starts the pod by recounting his experience at the Drake–21 Savage concert at the United Center, then shares his reaction to the first moments of NBA summer league and examines the possibilities of the newly announced midseason tournament before shining a big light on the Keke Palmer–Usher fiasco

By Jason Goff

Mets Cool Off in San Diego and Yankees Fall to the Cubs

Both New York teams head into the All-Star break on a down note, as Max Scherzer and the Mets lose to the Padres and the Yankees lose to the Cubs

By John Jastremski

HR Derby Draft and ASG Picks

JJ and Raheem return to make their picks for the MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

The College Basketball Summer League Belt With J. Kyle Mann

Which team has the most to offer in summer league?

By Tate Frazier