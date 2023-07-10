The Wemby Weekend, Scoot vs. Dame, UFC 290, and Bill’s Big Vegas Weekend With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss a turbulent weekend for Victor Wembanyama in his NBA summer league debut, why Scoot Henderson is definitely the real deal, Portland’s Damian Lillard conundrum, Jabari Smith Jr.’s encouraging performances, Chet Holmgren’s return, Gregg Popovich’s five-year extension, in-season NBA tournament thoughts, Bill’s report from UFC 290 in Las Vegas, and more!
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton
