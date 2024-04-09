 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Rough Day for the Sox With Ben Lindbergh. Plus, B’s and C’s Go Down.

Brian and Ben dive into the Red Sox’s season thus far!

By Brian Barrett and Ben Lindbergh
MLB: AUG 18 Rockies at Cardinals


Brian recaps the Bruins’ loss to the Hurricanes, and the Celtics’ loss to the Bucks, which included some bizarre aspects and a lack of hustle from the C’s (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh about the Red Sox’s season thus far, how the Sox can replace Trevor Story’s glove, the health of the pitching staff, Tyler O’Neil’s hot start, and more (16:30). Brian and Jamie end by discussing the Red Sox’s 20th anniversary celebration of the 2004 World Series champions (51:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

