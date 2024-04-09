A Rough Day for the Sox With Ben Lindbergh. Plus, B’s and C’s Go Down.



Brian recaps the Bruins’ loss to the Hurricanes, and the Celtics’ loss to the Bucks, which included some bizarre aspects and a lack of hustle from the C’s (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh about the Red Sox’s season thus far, how the Sox can replace Trevor Story’s glove, the health of the pitching staff, Tyler O’Neil’s hot start, and more (16:30). Brian and Jamie end by discussing the Red Sox’s 20th anniversary celebration of the 2004 World Series champions (51:40).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Ben Lindbergh

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

