Instant Reaction to Arsenal 2-2 Bayern

Ian is back in the car with Ryan Hunn (00:19), straight after the full-time whistle, to chat about Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Bayern in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg. They talk about the key moments in the game, including the last-second penalty call on Bukayo Saka (14:29), discuss who impressed for Bayern, look ahead to the second leg and more.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher
