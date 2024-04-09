 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Instant Reaction to Arsenal 2-2 Bayern

The first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal is in the books

By Ian Wright
Getty Images


Ian is back in the car with Ryan Hunn (00:19), straight after the full-time whistle, to chat about Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Bayern in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg. They talk about the key moments in the game, including the last-second penalty call on Bukayo Saka (14:29), discuss who impressed for Bayern, look ahead to the second leg and more.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

A Masters–NBA Title Crossover, Caitlin’s New World, and the ‘Curb’ Mini Pyramid With Joe House. Plus, Creating ‘3 Body Problem’ With David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Alexander Woo.

Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to talk college hoops, NBA title contenders paired with Masters contenders, and more. And later, ‘3 Body Problem’ creators David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Alexander Woo join to talk sci-fi and making the show itself.

By Bill Simmons and Joe House

A Rough Day for the Sox With Ben Lindbergh. Plus, B’s and C’s Go Down.

Brian and Ben dive into the Red Sox’s season thus far!

By Brian Barrett and Ben Lindbergh

UFC 300 Preview: Most Exciting Fights, Best Story Lines, Under-the-Radar Scraps, Title Stakes Galore, and More!

The guys are here to dive into one of the most talked-about cards in UFC history and answer some burning questions

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

The State of College Hoops Post-Tourney. Plus, Surprising NBA Teams as the Season Winds Down.

There is talk of Caitlin Clark’s dominant season, men’s UConn coach Dan Hurley, Wemby’s new Nike logo, and more!

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

WrestleMania Weekend Recap: Big Takeaways, Why We Love Wrestling, and Why Cody Rhodes Is a Grrreat Guy. Plus, Rhea Ripley Has Beef With Troy.

And later, some mailbag!

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

‘Shogun’ Episode 8 Recap

Jo and Rob discuss the grand introduction of Edo, the emotionally crushing tea room exchange between Mariko and Buntaro, and Blackthorne’s unexpected revulsion toward his men

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney