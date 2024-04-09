 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WrestleMania Weekend Recap: Big Takeaways, Why We Love Wrestling, and Why Cody Rhodes Is a Grrreat Guy. Plus, Rhea Ripley Has Beef With Troy.

And later, some mailbag!

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Back in their home studios following an unforgettable weekend in Philadelphia, Rosenberg and SGG are ready to react to what some are calling the greatest WrestleMania of all time. Here’s what to expect today:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • Troy the Goy has a confession to make (07:41)
  • An update on the Cheap Heat T-shirts (12:18)
  • Why Rhea Ripley has an issue with Troy (14:58)
  • Where this year’s WrestleMania ranks among the all-time shows (21:56)
  • The Undertaker instead of Stone Cold Steve Austin (27:18)?
  • Rosenberg’s takeaways from hanging out with Cody Rhodes (31:59)
  • The second-best thing to happen this weekend (40:22)
  • Damien Priest cashing in (44:22)
  • Mailbag (56:38)

And guess what? The video of last week’s LIVE Cheap Heat drops on Rosenberg’s YouTube channel soon. For other updates from the podcast, please follow @cheapheatpod on Instagram, as well as @rosenbergradio, @statguygreg, @thediperstein, and @troy_farkas.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

