Booking Our Dream Postseason Matchups, UConn’s Dominance, and Zach Edey’s NBA Potential

Verno and KOC discuss last night’s NCAA national championship game, KOC’s updated draft stock for Donovan Clingan and Zach Edey, and more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Purdue v Connecticut Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss last night’s national championship game, which saw UConn continue its dominance against Purdue as it secured back-to-back titles (01:07). They share their thoughts on watching basketball games at football stadiums, KOC’s updated draft stock for Donovan Clingan and Zach Edey, the most obvious team for Clingan, and Tristen Newton’s NBA potential. With the season nearing its end, the guys discuss which playoff matchups they want to see the most in both conferences (30:51).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

