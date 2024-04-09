Booking Our Dream Postseason Matchups, UConn’s Dominance, and Zach Edey’s NBA Potential



Verno and KOC discuss last night’s national championship game, which saw UConn continue its dominance against Purdue as it secured back-to-back titles (01:07). They share their thoughts on watching basketball games at football stadiums, KOC’s updated draft stock for Donovan Clingan and Zach Edey, the most obvious team for Clingan, and Tristen Newton’s NBA potential. With the season nearing its end, the guys discuss which playoff matchups they want to see the most in both conferences (30:51).

