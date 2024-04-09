Trump Tries to Eclipse His Abortion Stance



Tara is joined by Republican political consultant Sam Nunberg to share their reactions to Donald Trump’s public announcement concerning his stance on abortion. Then they dive into Trump’s history with reproductive rights issues, dissect the strategic reasoning for the announcement, and debate the political ramifications that this decision may have for his presidential campaign going forward.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Sam Nunberg

Producer: Chris Sutton

