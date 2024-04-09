 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Trump Tries to Eclipse His Abortion Stance

Tara is joined by Republican political consultant Sam Nunberg to share their reactions to Donald Trump’s public announcement concerning his stance on abortion

By Tara Palmeri
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Tara is joined by Republican political consultant Sam Nunberg to share their reactions to Donald Trump’s public announcement concerning his stance on abortion. Then they dive into Trump’s history with reproductive rights issues, dissect the strategic reasoning for the announcement, and debate the political ramifications that this decision may have for his presidential campaign going forward.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best and the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Sam Nunberg
Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Somebody's Gotta Win

The Latest

Play

UConn Vs. Purdue Recap, and Under/Overreactions

Tate, Kevin O’Connor, and Cousin Sal down the men’s NCAA national championship game

By Tate Frazier, Kevin O'Connor, and 1 more

The Aggravator and the Aggrieved: How Larry David Made Magic in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

The disagreement was always the juice in ‘Curb.’ And Sunday’s series finale showed that Larry David, now and forever, is the one getting squeezed.

By Katie Baker

24 Question Party People: DIIV

DIIV stop by the show to talk about their excellent new album, ‘Frog in Boiling Water’

By Yasi Salek

S12E3 - “Accordion” by Madvillain

We begin our season-long analysis of MF DOOM and Madlib’s collaborative classic, ‘Madvillainy,’ with a line-by-line analysis of "Accordion."

By Cole Cuchna

Champions League Quarterfinal Preview! EPL or UCL Title for City? Plus, Pulisic’s Best Form Ever?

Ceruti and Paul return to recap the latest in the Premier League

By Steve Ceruti

National Title Rapid Reactions: Hurley’s Coronation, Connecticut’s Dynasty Status, and the Future of College Basketball

Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann discuss Zach Edey vs. Donovan Clingan, Dan Hurley’s brilliance, and much more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann