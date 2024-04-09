 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Dune: Part Two’ and the 10 Best Movies of the Year … So Far

Plus, Sean is joined by ‘The First Omen’ director Arkasha Stevenson to discuss the subversive nature of her legacy sequel, how she got it made, and the career that led her here

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Sean and Amanda revisit Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two and assess whether the fervor for it holds up (0:00). Then, they share their 10 favorite movies of the year so far (0:00), including Immaculate, La Chimera, The First Omen, and others (0:00). Sean is then joined by the director of The First Omen, Arkasha Stevenson, to discuss the subversive nature of her legacy sequel, how she got it made, and the career that led her here (0:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Arkasha Stevenson
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

