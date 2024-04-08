Release Schedule Preview. Plus, Darren Rovell on cllct and Chris Keller’s Hobby Story.

Mike and Jesse start the pod by previewing the upcoming release schedule (3:25). Then, Darren Rovell joins the show to share more about his new venture, cllct.com, and what fans can expect from the site moving forward (18:42). Next, they are joined by Chris Keller of Top Shelf Card Shop to learn about how he got into the hobby, compare sales now to before the pandemic, and preview the future of live-selling cards (34:42). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (57:38).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Darren Rovell and Chris Keller
Producer: Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts