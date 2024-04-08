 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Release Schedule Preview. Plus, Darren Rovell on cllct and Chris Keller’s Hobby Story.

And later, answers to your mailbag questions!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by previewing the upcoming release schedule (3:25). Then, Darren Rovell joins the show to share more about his new venture, cllct.com, and what fans can expect from the site moving forward (18:42). Next, they are joined by Chris Keller of Top Shelf Card Shop to learn about how he got into the hobby, compare sales now to before the pandemic, and preview the future of live-selling cards (34:42). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (57:38).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Darren Rovell and Chris Keller
Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

The Solar Eclipse, Joe Alwyn, Rihanna, and More

Was the hype for today’s solar eclipse warranted? Juliet and Amanda debate!

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

2024 Masters Preview. Plus, Picks and Sleepers With Justin Ray!

Joe, Nathan, and Justin Ray predict how the LIV participants will fare, discuss whether Tiger Woods can break the consecutive made cut record at Augusta, talk who will put on the green jacket, and more

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

‘Invincible’ Season 2 Finale and Awards

Mal and Jo are here to dive into the finale and the second season as a whole!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

The ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Series Finale, ‘Ripley,’ and ‘Sugar’

Chris and Andy also reflect on the entire 12-season run of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The Post-Norby Era at ESPN, the Magic of Ian Eagle, Eclipse Talk, and Caleb Williams Takes With Chicago Radio Host Danny Parkins

Parkins joins to talk about the post–Norby Williams era at ESPN, March Madness, and more

By Bryan Curtis

Early Winners and Losers of 2024

Matt and Lucas talk about Hollywood’s slow start to the year and give out some winners and losers

By Matthew Belloni