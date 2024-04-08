2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees and the MVP Awards Race



Howard Beck and Raja Bell take a look at the recently announced Naismith Hall of Fame inductees and discuss some of their NBA careers, including Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups (02:00). Then, they dive into the MVP awards race and share their thoughts on who should come out on top (24:00). Later, producer Kerm joins to get your mailbag questions answered by Howard and Raja (38:00).

Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com

Hosts: Howard Beck and Raja Bell

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS