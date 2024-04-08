 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Is the Real Reason Why Onana Uses Vaseline on His Gloves

Manchester City and Arsenal both won and Liverpool dropped points, making the title race that much closer! Below the top three, Aston Villa and Spurs battle for fourth. Who will get the final Champions League spot?

By Ben Foster

We are back this week on the Football Fill-In, and it’s fair to say it’s been a BELTING week! Manchester City and Arsenal both won, whereas Liverpool dropped points, making the title race that much closer! Looking just below the top three, we have the battle for fourth between Aston Villa and Spurs! Who is going to get the final Champions League spot? At the bottom of the table, the relegation battle intensifies as Luton beat Bournemouth, scoring in the final stages of the game! Who’s going to go down?

We are reunited with Watto this week, which means we have a lot of GK analysis for you guys to listen to! Also, we may have seen the best ending ever in the quiz ... watch to the end to find out who came out on top!

