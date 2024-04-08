One of the BEST Nights in WWE History?! Cody Rhodes Finishes the Story, and Roman Reigns’s Legendary Title Run Ends (Full WrestleMania Reaction).

WrestleMania 40 is officially over, and Dave Shoemaker and Kaz still can’t believe what they witnessed last night in Philadelphia. On today’s reaction episode, the guys discuss:
- Cold Open Question of the Week (00:00)
- How Cody Rhodes finally got his moment (03:08)
- Where Rhodes’s win ranks among the all-time WWE moments (07:57)
- The Undertaker’s appearance, and should it have been Stone Cold Steve Austin instead? (14:34)
- The legacy of Roman Reigns’s unprecedented title run (19:03)
- Phone Booth Fantasy Booking (25:34)
- Gunther’s future (33:04)
- Will AEW really air the backstage CM Punk footage? (44:24)
- Bayley gets her well-deserved moment (50:00)
- The emergence of Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi (57:46)
- Favorite moments from the weekend (01:05:49)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Troy Farkas
