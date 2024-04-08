 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletic’s 40-Year Wait Ends, and Who Needs a Midfield Anyway?

Musa and Ryan cover Athletic Club’s Copa del Rey final win against Mallorca, Manchester United and Liverpool’s chaotic draw and other results around Europe and beyond

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Athletic Club players celebrate their victory at the end of... Photo by Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Athletic Club won their first major trophy in 40 years, so Musa and Ryan begin with their Copa del Rey final win against Mallorca (02:31). They then head to Old Trafford, where Manchester United and Liverpool played out a chaotic draw (23:05); round up the rest of the Premier League (38:12); talk Heidenheim’s win over Bayern (46:00); and shout out some results around Europe and beyond!

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

