Athletic’s 40-Year Wait Ends, and Who Needs a Midfield Anyway?

Athletic Club won their first major trophy in 40 years, so Musa and Ryan begin with their Copa del Rey final win against Mallorca (02:31). They then head to Old Trafford, where Manchester United and Liverpool played out a chaotic draw (23:05); round up the rest of the Premier League (38:12); talk Heidenheim’s win over Bayern (46:00); and shout out some results around Europe and beyond!
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS