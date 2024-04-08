Knicks Gain Ground in the East, Yankees Stay Hot, and Mets Get Their First Series Win



(1:48) — KNICKS: The Knicks’ comeback win in Milwaukee puts them in position for the no. 2 seed in the East, but is that the right move?

(7:32) — YANKEES: After dropping their home opener, the Yankees get another series win over the Blue Jays.

(14:17) — METS: Up against the Reds, the Mets rally behind the pitching of Sean Manaea to get their first series win.

(17:38) — FINAL FOUR: JJ recaps the men’s and women’s Final Four matchups over the weekend.

(30:38) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

