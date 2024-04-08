 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks Gain Ground in the East, Yankees Stay Hot, and Mets Get Their First Series Win

JJ also recaps the men’s and women’s Final Four matchups over the weekend

By John Jastremski
New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


(1:48) — KNICKS: The Knicks’ comeback win in Milwaukee puts them in position for the no. 2 seed in the East, but is that the right move?

(7:32) — YANKEES: After dropping their home opener, the Yankees get another series win over the Blue Jays.

(14:17) — METS: Up against the Reds, the Mets rally behind the pitching of Sean Manaea to get their first series win.

(17:38) — FINAL FOUR: JJ recaps the men’s and women’s Final Four matchups over the weekend.

(30:38) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

