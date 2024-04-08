“In Your Feelings, I See”



The Full Go returns as Jason starts the podcast with the women’s NCAA championship game! He explains why this game is a watershed moment for the sport. He reacts to the social media comments he received for supporting South Carolina. He also touches on Dawn Staley’s legacy (1:40). Next, he brings on The Ringer’s Tate Frazier to talk about the Purdue-UConn national championship. The two discuss how both teams can win, how UConn can run Zach Edey off the court, and whom Tate is picking to win (38:17). Next, Jason welcomes The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya to the podcast to talk about the Dodgers! The two get into Mookie Betts’s all-around brilliance, the Shohei Ohtani story, and the Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing (53:12). To wrap, Jason discusses the Bulls’ loss to the Magic. He explains why he wants to see more from Nikola Vucevic, how other teams have lapped the Bulls in rebuilding, and why Chicago should expect more from its sports teams (1:07:32).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Tate Frazier and Fabian Ardaya

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

