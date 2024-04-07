Awards Ballots (in Pencil)

Justin and Rob start by talking about the recent poor play from the Bucks, Pelicans, and Cavaliers before briefly having a conversation about the Basketball Hall of Fame and this year’s honorees (13:24). Then they run through this year’s awards ballot, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, and Coach of the Year (21:32).
Hosts: Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Tucker Tashjian
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
