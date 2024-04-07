 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Awards Ballots (in Pencil)

The guys also talk about the poor play from the Bucks, Pelicans, and Cavaliers lately

By Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Justin and Rob start by talking about the recent poor play from the Bucks, Pelicans, and Cavaliers before briefly having a conversation about the Basketball Hall of Fame and this year’s honorees (13:24). Then they run through this year’s awards ballot, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, and Coach of the Year (21:32).

Hosts: Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Tucker Tashjian
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Group Chat

The Latest

Japanese Grand Prix Recap

Meg and Spanners go over the Ricciardo-Albon crash, Yuki Tsunoda’s 10th-place finish, Logan Sargeant’s spinout, and much more!

By Megan Schuster

Interviews With Oba Femi and NEW WWE Champion R-Truth!

Oba Femi is here to talk about his transition to professional wrestling before R-Truth joins to chat about what the title means to him

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

Ed Zwick on ‘Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood’

Larry is joined by Oscar and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and producer Ed Zwick to discuss his new memoir

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Creed Brothers LIVE from WWE World

Shoemaker, Kaz, and SGG talk to Brutus and Julius Creed on the big stage at WWE World

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

Winners and Losers of the Final Four

From Dawn Staley’s best coaching job to Matt Painter’s redemption plan to Stephon Castle’s big night for UConn to wild TV ratings for the women’s semifinals, here are the winners and losers of the Final Four

By Steven Ruiz

Zoey Stark Interview LIVE From WWE World in Philadelphia

Zoey Stark addresses many topics with Shoemaker, Kaz, and SGG, such as her transition from NXT to WWE and her lifelong love for pro wrestling

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more