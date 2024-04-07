 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Japanese Grand Prix Recap

Meg and Spanners go over the Ricciardo-Albon crash, Yuki Tsunoda’s 10th-place finish, Logan Sargeant’s spinout, and much more!

By Megan Schuster
F1 Grand Prix of Japan Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images


Meg and Spanners are back to break down the heartwarming and exciting Japanese Grand Prix! They start by discussing the immediate crash between Ricciardo and Albon in the first lap (03:07) and look back at Ricciardo’s lackluster results this year (13:22). They look at Logan Sargeant’s spinout toward the end of the race (15:19), post–red flag strategies among different teams (21:19), and drivers who are potentially racing their last season (32:15). They applaud Ferrari’s performance this weekend as it is getting in its groove (33:10), acknowledge Sainz’s obvious improvement now that his contract is ending (36:57), and are thrilled about Yuki Tsunoda’s 10th-place finish in his home country (39:13). Finally, they look at some of the great overtakes of this race by Checo and Norris (47:55) and get excited for the upcoming Shanghai track (52:07).

Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Spanners Ready
Producer: Olivia Crerie

Subscribe: Spotify

