Interviews With Oba Femi and NEW WWE Champion R-Truth!



From WWE World just a few hours before the second night of Wrestlemania XL kicks off, Shoemaker, Kaz, and Khal are running on fumes to give you the interviews you want to hear. First up, NXT superstar Oba Femi joins the guys to talk about his collegiate track-and-field days at Alabama, the transition to professional wrestling, his performance at Stand & Deliver, how he’s approaching his development, promo work, and much more.

Secondly, R-Truth—one-half of the new Raw tag team champions—joins the guys in front of a massive crowd eager to catch a glimpse of the new champ (17:10). In this conversation, R-Truth opens up about what this title means to him and the very, very long journey he took to get back to this moment. You won’t want to miss this.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Khal Davenport

Producers: Brian H. Waters and Troy Farkas

