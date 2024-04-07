Ed Zwick on ‘Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood’



Larry is joined by Oscar and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and producer Ed Zwick to discuss his new memoir Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood. They begin by examining the state of the film industry against other forms of modern media and reflect on the importance of the movie-going experience in the 1970s and ‘80s. Next, Ed expounds on some of the remarkable moments he experienced working with geniuses like Woody Allen, Matthew Broderick, and Denzel Washington, and on legendary projects like Special Bulletin, Glory, and Thirtysomething (12:40). After the break, Ed offers tools to young creatives on dealing with fame, overcoming career lulls, and the finished script (45:37). Larry and Ed end the pod by talking about their favorite parts of filmmaking and the effect of streaming culture on Hollywood (54:46).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Ed Zwick

Producer: Chris Sutton

