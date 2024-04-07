 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Creed Brothers LIVE from WWE World

Shoemaker, Kaz, and SGG talk to Brutus and Julius Creed on the big stage at WWE World

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Greg Hyde


In the final interview before the official kickoff of night one of Wrestlemania, Shoemaker, Kaz, and SGG talk to Brutus and Julius Creed on the big stage at WWE World. In this conversation, the Creed brothers talk about wrestling at Duke University, sibling rivalry, the dynamics growing up, their legendary workouts, the mentorship of UFC legend Daniel Cormier, dreams of holding WWE and UFC belts simultaneously, and more. Plus, Kaz challenges the Creed brothers to a push-up contest!

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Greg Hyde
Guests: Brutus Creed and Julius Creed
Producers: Brian H. Waters and Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fights

The Latest

Ed Zwick on ‘Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood’

Larry is joined by Oscar and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and producer Ed Zwick to discuss his new memoir

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Winners and Losers of the Final Four

From Dawn Staley’s best coaching job, to Matt Painter’s redemption plan to Stephon Castle’s big night for UConn and wild TV ratings for the women’s semifinals, here are the winners and losers of the Final Four

By Steven Ruiz

Zoey Stark Interview LIVE From WWE World in Philadelphia

Zoey Stark addresses many topics with Shoemaker, Kaz, and SGG, such as her transition from NXT to WWE and her lifelong love for pro wrestling

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

OSP Final Four Rapid Reactions With J. Kyle Mann

Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Purdue’s win over NC State and UConn’s win over Alabama

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Caitlin Clark Advances, but a Great What-If Lingers

Iowa-UConn lived up to the hype, but it also could live in infamy after a controversial call took all the air out of a legendary clash

By Seerat Sohi

Our Top 10 ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Moments—10 Years Later

In honor of its 10-year anniversary, Mal and Jo talk ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ favorite moments

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson