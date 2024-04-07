The Creed Brothers LIVE from WWE World



In the final interview before the official kickoff of night one of Wrestlemania, Shoemaker, Kaz, and SGG talk to Brutus and Julius Creed on the big stage at WWE World. In this conversation, the Creed brothers talk about wrestling at Duke University, sibling rivalry, the dynamics growing up, their legendary workouts, the mentorship of UFC legend Daniel Cormier, dreams of holding WWE and UFC belts simultaneously, and more. Plus, Kaz challenges the Creed brothers to a push-up contest!

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Greg Hyde

Guests: Brutus Creed and Julius Creed

Producers: Brian H. Waters and Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS