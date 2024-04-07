Zoey Stark Interview LIVE From WWE World in Philadelphia



From the big stage at WWE World on this very special Wrestlemania Saturday, Shoemaker, Kaz, and SGG are joined by the amazing Zoey Stark. In this conversation, Stark addresses many topics with the crew, such as her transition from NXT to WWE, her lifelong love for pro wrestling, WWE’s massive global appeal, working with Shayna Baszler, what she learned from Trish Stratus, and most importantly, her go-to Chipotle order.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Stat Guy Greg

Guest: Zoey Stark

Producers: Brian H. Waters and Troy Farkas

