Zoey Stark Interview LIVE From WWE World in Philadelphia

Zoey Stark addresses many topics with Shoemaker, Kaz, and SGG, such as her transition from NXT to WWE and her lifelong love for pro wrestling

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Greg Hyde


From the big stage at WWE World on this very special Wrestlemania Saturday, Shoemaker, Kaz, and SGG are joined by the amazing Zoey Stark. In this conversation, Stark addresses many topics with the crew, such as her transition from NXT to WWE, her lifelong love for pro wrestling, WWE’s massive global appeal, working with Shayna Baszler, what she learned from Trish Stratus, and most importantly, her go-to Chipotle order.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Stat Guy Greg
Guest: Zoey Stark
Producers: Brian H. Waters and Troy Farkas

