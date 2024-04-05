Naomi and Tiffany Stratton Interviews LIVE From Philadelphia!



ONE day before this weekend’s massive WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, the Ringer Wrestling crew has boots on the ground at all the day’s big events. And on today’s episode, we have two special interviews for you. First, Naomi joins Shoemaker, Kaz, and Khal on the big stage in front of a raucous crowd at WWE World for a discussion about Naomi’s evolution as a wrestler, her fashion sense, how she hopes to use her platform to inspire young women, and more. (02:42).

After that, Ben Cruz, SGG, and Brian H. Waters talk to Tiffany Stratton about her gymnastics background, favorite workout playlists, reality TV takes, and more (28:32).

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Khal Davenport, Ben Cruz, and Greg Hyde

Producers: Brian H. Waters and Troy Farkas

