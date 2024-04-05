 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Naomi and Tiffany Stratton Interviews LIVE From Philadelphia!

Naomi talks her evolution as a wrestler, her fashion sense, and more, and Tiffany Stratton discusses her gymnastics background, favorite workout playlists, and reality TV takes

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Khal Davenport, Ben Cruz, and Greg Hyde


ONE day before this weekend’s massive WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, the Ringer Wrestling crew has boots on the ground at all the day’s big events. And on today’s episode, we have two special interviews for you. First, Naomi joins Shoemaker, Kaz, and Khal on the big stage in front of a raucous crowd at WWE World for a discussion about Naomi’s evolution as a wrestler, her fashion sense, how she hopes to use her platform to inspire young women, and more. (02:42).

After that, Ben Cruz, SGG, and Brian H. Waters talk to Tiffany Stratton about her gymnastics background, favorite workout playlists, reality TV takes, and more (28:32).

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Khal Davenport, Ben Cruz, and Greg Hyde
Producers: Brian H. Waters and Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fights

The Latest

Play

South Carolina and the Final Four With Zia Cooke

L.A. Sparks guard and former South Carolina NCAA national champion Zia Cooke joins Seerat Sohi to preview the Final Four games and talk about the Gamecocks

By Seerat Sohi

Teams Struggling at the Worst Time and Joel Embiid’s Return

Austin and Pausha also discuss some impressive 50-point games, Wemby’s ranking among the top 30 players, and more

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Play

Embiid Is Back, Plus the Wolves Rise to the Occasion

Big Wos talks about the return of Joel Embiid to the Sixers’ lineup, the Timberwolves, and Mat Ishbia’s voicemail

By Wosny Lambre

How Embiid’s Return Affects the Postseason. Plus, Four Friday Night The Hundred Bets.

Raheem makes his biggest The Hundred bet of the season and shares his four bets for Friday night hoops

By Raheem Palmer

The Four Big Questions Facing Stefon Diggs and the Houston Texans

The Texans took a big swing in trading for the mercurial former Bills receiver. But then they altered his contract, and Diggs will be a free agent next year. Why did they do that? And what sort of player are they getting?

By Austin Gayle
Michigan v Maryland
Play

The Final Four Is Set, Best Bets for the Weekend, and Clark Kellogg Joins

Cousin Sal is joined by Clark Kellogg to discuss the Final Four and the best donut

By Cousin Sal Iacono