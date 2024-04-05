 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Cheap Heat’ LIVE From Philly! Dip Gets Confronted, and Fu Fu Schma Schma Is REVEALED! Plus, Live Mailbag.

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are LIVE in front of hundreds of Peckerheads at Fringe Arts in Philadelphia ahead of this weekend’s MASSIVE WrestleMania XL

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Ringer illustration


SPOILER ALERT: Names of mystery guests to follow in this description.

In this special edition of the “Friday Something,” Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are LIVE in front of hundreds of Peckerheads at Fringe Arts in Philadelphia ahead of this weekend’s MASSIVE WrestleMania XL! Here’s a taste of what to expect on today’s program:

  • Intro from Troy the Goy (00:00)
  • Peter, SGG, and Dip take the stage (02:00)
  • LA Knight revokes Dip’s speaking privileges (05:00)
  • Dominik Mysterio is Fu Fu Schma Schma! (23:05)
  • Dom’s secret surprise, Rhea Ripley, joins him onstage (26:50)
  • Rosenberg roasts Dip for his behavior so far this week (43:49)
  • WrestleMania preview (46:48)
  • Live mailbag! (54:32)

And a special thanks goes to Kristen, Amy, Devi, Sydney, Chuck, Kelly, and Josh from Fringe Arts for making this event possible.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Guests: LA Knight, Dominic Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

