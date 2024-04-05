Enjoyable Chaos at Stamford Bridge

Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Mayowa Quadri to pick over the bones of Chelsea’s extraordinary 4-3 win against Manchester United (00:30). They discuss the state of the two teams, how their deficiencies led to peak entertainment, and how both clubs have to protect their young players moving forward, particularly Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo, to harness their strengths.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Mayowa Quadri
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher
