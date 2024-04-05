 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Only Scoring 12 Runs … It’s Not Even the Summer”

Seerat Sohi also joins the pod to talk about the women’s Final Four

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals


The Full Go returns as Jason starts the podcast with a White Sox rant after a 10-1 loss to the Royals. He explains how White Sox fans should support the team going forward and his frustrations with the team only a week into the season (1:07). Following that, he welcomes The Ringer’s Seerat Sohi to the podcast to talk about the women’s Final Four. They discuss how the women’s game has progressed in terms of marketability, what’s next for the sport, and much more (22:54)! After that, Jason welcomes Brad Spielberger, formerly of PFF, to the podcast. Together, they discuss myriad NFL topics before touching on what the Bears can do with the no. 9 pick (55:53).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Seerat Sohi and Brad Spielberger
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

