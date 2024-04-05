‘NYNY’ Turns 3! Randle Season-Ending Surgery, Mets Split, and Maria Marino on the Women’s Final Four



(1:25) — KNICKS: The Knicks will be without Julius Randle for their postseason run. Despite the news, they ended their three-game losing streak against the Kings on Thursday.

(8:02) — METS: The Mets split their double-header and finally find their way into the win column with a walk-off.

(13:48) — YANKEES: The red-hot Yankees debut in the Bronx to face off against the Blue Jays.

(19:11) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Knicks, and Islanders.

(37:00) — MARIA MARINO: The Action Network’s Maria Marino returns to the show to recap the women’s NCAA tournament, Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Buckers, and if South Carolina will complete its undefeated season.

