‘NYNY’ Turns 3! Randle Season-Ending Surgery, Mets Split, and Maria Marino on the Women’s Final Four

The Knicks will be without Julius Randle for their postseason run, the red-hot Yankees debut in the Bronx to face off against the Blue Jays, and the Mets split their double-header

By John Jastremski
Miami Heat v New York Knicks Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


(1:25) — KNICKS: The Knicks will be without Julius Randle for their postseason run. Despite the news, they ended their three-game losing streak against the Kings on Thursday.

(8:02) — METS: The Mets split their double-header and finally find their way into the win column with a walk-off.

(13:48) — YANKEES: The red-hot Yankees debut in the Bronx to face off against the Blue Jays.

(19:11) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Knicks, and Islanders.

(37:00) — MARIA MARINO: The Action Network’s Maria Marino returns to the show to recap the women’s NCAA tournament, Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Buckers, and if South Carolina will complete its undefeated season.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Maria Marino
Producer: Stefan Anderson

