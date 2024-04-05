‘Monkey Man’ Is Here! Plus, the Top Five 21st-Century Directorial Debuts.

Sean and Amanda dig into the successes and shortcomings of this week’s biggest release at the box office: Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man (1:00). They discuss, among other things, the unique action put to screen and the movie’s rumored behind-the-scenes studio management. Then—after casually losing their sanity for 15 minutes in the middle of the podcast—they discuss the best directorial debuts of the 21st century (42:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner
