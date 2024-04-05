 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Monkey Man’ Is Here! Plus, the Top Five 21st-Century Directorial Debuts.

Sean and Amanda discuss the unique action ‘Monkey Man’ put to screen, the movie’s rumored behind-the-scenes studio management, and more

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Universal Pictures


Sean and Amanda dig into the successes and shortcomings of this week’s biggest release at the box office: Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man (1:00). They discuss, among other things, the unique action put to screen and the movie’s rumored behind-the-scenes studio management. Then—after casually losing their sanity for 15 minutes in the middle of the podcast—they discuss the best directorial debuts of the 21st century (42:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

