The Disappointing Milwaukee Bucks and Beefing NBA Owners

Plus, Logan and Raja talk about their Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Memphis Grizzlies v Milwaukee Bucks


Logan and Raja discuss the Milwaukee Bucks’ recent struggles, why their ceiling is still high despite a disappointing regular season, and whether or not the midseason coaching change was the right move (1:03). Next, they talk about the ongoing rivalry between Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert and what their contentious relationship says about the competitive nature of NBA front offices (17:11). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (37:31). Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com

\Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

