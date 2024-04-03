How Embiid’s Return Impacts the East, Plus Giant-Killer Rankings



Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing the matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic. Then they talk about Joel Embiid’s return to action after his knee injury and how he potentially changes the outlook for the Sixers. Then they rank the teams with the best chances to pull off an upset in each conference (29:42).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producers: Isaiah Blakely, Chia Hao Tat, and Victoria Valencia

Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS