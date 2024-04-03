 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Embiid’s Return Impacts the East, Plus Giant-Killer Rankings

Justin, Rob, and Wos also talk about the Victor Wembanyama–Nikola Jokic matchup

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing the matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic. Then they talk about Joel Embiid’s return to action after his knee injury and how he potentially changes the outlook for the Sixers. Then they rank the teams with the best chances to pull off an upset in each conference (29:42).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Isaiah Blakely, Chia Hao Tat, and Victoria Valencia
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Group Chat

The Latest

Bills Trade Stefon Diggs to Houston. Plus, a Draft Mailbag!

The guys answer your questions about what the Patriots will do with the third pick, how to pass fandom down to your kids, and more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

What Does the Stefon Diggs Trade Mean for the Bills—and for Josh Allen?

Buffalo was already pushing its franchise quarterback to his limits last season. But now, with the team’s star receiver heading to Houston, things may be even tougher.

By Steven Ruiz

Beyoncé’s Dissertation on Americana: A Review of ‘Cowboy Carter’

Chelsea and Jodi talk about which songs made them cry, their favorite collaborations on the album, and much more!

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker

The Evolution of the Bloodline Story and Rhea Ripley Sets Sights on Jade Cargill

Ben and Brian also share their experience from the go-home edition of ‘Monday Night Raw’ in Brooklyn

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

Stefon Diggs Traded to the Texans

Nora, Steven, and Sheil react to the news of the Houston Texans acquiring All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs and discuss what this trade does for the Texans and the Bills

By Nora Princiotti, Sheil Kapadia, and 1 more

A WWE Business Smackdown With Nick Khan

Matt is joined by WWE president Nick Khan to discuss WWE’s $5 billion deal with Netflix

By Matthew Belloni