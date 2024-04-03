 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Evolution of the Bloodline Story and Rhea Ripley Sets Sights on Jade Cargill

Ben and Brian also share their experience from the go-home edition of ‘Monday Night Raw’ in Brooklyn

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
Ben, Khal, and Brian fire up the mics together in Philadelphia for WrestleMania week. They kick off the show with Ben and Brian sharing their experience from the go-home edition of Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn. Then they discuss the following headlines:

  • Rhea Ripley says a match with Jade Cargill is money (5:20)
  • Paul Heyman says the Bloodline story has been rewritten multiple times (16:07)

‌Then after the break, they go to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline for They Said What?! and react to a couple of hot takes from you, the people, regarding the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Ricochet, and a Bloodline–Avengers: Infinity War comparison (32:33).

Finally, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (62:35) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (65:49).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

