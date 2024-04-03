“It’s Supposed to Be Fun!”



The Full Go returns as Jason starts the podcast by digging into the Iowa-LSU game. He discusses why he was so excited to watch the game, why there was always going to be more discussion about the game, and Angel Reese’s postgame comments. He also touches on why social media can ruin moments (1:46). Then, Jason grabs his baseball hat and discusses some Sox baseball. He gets into Garrett Crochet’s strong start, the putrid offense, and why they aren’t an interesting watch. Then he goes to the North Side to discuss the Cubs dominating their series with the Rockies and Kris Bryant’s decline (21:23). Jason then talks about why the Bulls continue to let him down before discussing why the Migos are a top-five hip-hop group (47:50).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

