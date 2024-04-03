‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ and the Steve Martin Hall of Fame



Sean and Amanda break down a pair of big franchise releases—Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (1:00). They then share their thoughts on the new Steve Martin documentary, Steve! (30:00), and build the Steve Martin Hall of Fame (49:00). Finally, Sean is joined by the director of said documentary, Morgan Neville, to discuss picking a subject, building rapport with that subject, and how he chooses projects (1:40:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Guest: Morgan Neville

Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

