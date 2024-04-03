Men’s Final Four Prospect Projections, Debates, and Evaluations



KOC and J. Kyle Mann analyze the draft prospects from the teams in the Final Four, beginning with UConn and Donovan Clingan (3:42). They then debate whether Alabama’s Mark Sears can perform well enough to earn some first-round consideration (11:14). As Purdue’s Zach Edey continues to impress, the guys debate where he should be on draft boards (20:14) and discuss what NC State’s DJ Burns Jr. needs to do to make it on an NBA roster (27:20). Also, they discuss what the future holds for Duke (32:50). Should Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor, and Jared McCain strongly consider returning for another season? Next, they debate whether Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht is a top-10 prospect and how much of a hit Terrence Shannon Jr.’s and Coleman Hawkins’s draft stocks took after Illinois was dominated by UConn in the Elite Eight (36:46).

Check out KOC’s 2024 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify