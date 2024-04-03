 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Men’s Final Four Prospect Projections, Debates, and Evaluations

Kyle and KOC debate whether Alabama’s Mark Sears can earn some first-round consideration, where Zach Edey should be on draft boards, and what DJ Burns Jr. needs to do to make it on an NBA roster

By J. Kyle Mann and Kevin O'Connor
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


KOC and J. Kyle Mann analyze the draft prospects from the teams in the Final Four, beginning with UConn and Donovan Clingan (3:42). They then debate whether Alabama’s Mark Sears can perform well enough to earn some first-round consideration (11:14). As Purdue’s Zach Edey continues to impress, the guys debate where he should be on draft boards (20:14) and discuss what NC State’s DJ Burns Jr. needs to do to make it on an NBA roster (27:20). Also, they discuss what the future holds for Duke (32:50). Should Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor, and Jared McCain strongly consider returning for another season? Next, they debate whether Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht is a top-10 prospect and how much of a hit Terrence Shannon Jr.’s and Coleman Hawkins’s draft stocks took after Illinois was dominated by UConn in the Elite Eight (36:46).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

