Painter and Purdue in the Final Four, Yankees Starting Hot, and Betaches

Cousin Sal and the D3 recap their trip to Ireland, where they watched the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight while Harry continued to make his argument for Matt Painter not being a good coach. Next, they give their NBA play of the day (24:00), discuss the Yankees’ hot start, and talk of the swept Mets (28:40). Then, betaches from the weekend (41:01) and Caitlin Clark’s dominant NCAA run (53:09).
Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS