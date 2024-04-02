 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Painter and Purdue in the Final Four, Yankees Starting Hot, and Betaches

The guys also talk about Caitlin Clark’s dominant NCAA run

By Cousin Sal Iacono
LSU v Iowa Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Cousin Sal and the D3 recap their trip to Ireland, where they watched the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight while Harry continued to make his argument for Matt Painter not being a good coach. Next, they give their NBA play of the day (24:00), discuss the Yankees’ hot start, and talk of the swept Mets (28:40). Then, betaches from the weekend (41:01) and Caitlin Clark’s dominant NCAA run (53:09).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli

