The Dangerous Mavs, Inconsistent Suns, and Uncertainty Surrounding the Knicks. Plus: Is Joel Embiid Close to Returning?



Verno and KOC recap last night’s slate of games, beginning with the Suns as Devin Booker goes off against the Pelicans (01:47). Luka Doncic has the Mavs riding high as the guys debate whether they are the scariest team headed into the playoffs (05:46). As the Celtics continue to dominate the regular season, the guys debate who is going to be the key bench player for their playoff success (15:40). Josh Hart doesn’t sound too optimistic about the Knicks’ health issues (24:03). Also, how close is Joel Embiid to returning (35:23)? Last, the guys discuss which prospects’ draft stock rose and fell over this weekend’s Elite Eight games (42:34).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com! Or, you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts