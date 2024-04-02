Trump’s Mail-in Voting Conspiracies Could Cost Him



Tara is joined by CNN political commentator David Urban to discuss the religious revival surrounding Donald Trump and the state of conservative politics in Pennsylvania. Then, they then survey some of the intensely close senatorial races across the U.S. and speculate on Trump’s VP choice (24:46).

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: David Urban

Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

