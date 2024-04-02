 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An Important Conversation With Big E About Mental Health, Loss, and the Bray Wyatt Film. Plus, Dip and Peter Recap ‘Raw.’

Plus, Rosenberg and Dip dig into some mailbag questions

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


Two days before Rosenberg and Dip appear in front of a SOLD-OUT crowd in Philadelphia, they’re together in New York City to discuss their big takeaways from last night’s Raw. (00:00) After that, Dip airs some grievances about the luxury towel industry, solicits bagel recommendations in Saudi Arabia, and then pulls it together for a little mailbag (28:40).

Then, Big E joins Rosenberg for a chat intended to be about WrestleMania, but becomes a much more important conversation (43:55). Rosenberg and Big E each open up about their own mental health struggles, and Big E sheds light on how meditation and living in the present moment has helped him overcome his demons. The guys then finish out the conversation with a discussion concerning the Bray Wyatt documentary and how Wyatt’s sudden death changed Big E’s perspective on life (01:08:45).

Thanks to Snickers for helping Big E join the program.

We’ll see you Thursday.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Guest: Big E
Producer: Troy Farkas

