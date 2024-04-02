Some Games Good for Neutrals and Some Not So Much

Musa and Ryan are back, and there’s only one place to begin! Leverkusen left it late again to maintain their unbeaten run and go 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga (01:49), thanks to Dortmund’s first league win at Bayern in 10 years (11:28). There’s a quick shout-out for the Championship (17:54), before moving on to the top of the Premier League, where Liverpool go top, following Manchester City and Arsenal’s draw (20:18). They also round up the rest of the Premier League (32:48), and there’s a quick shout-out for Arsenal’s Conti Cup win and Manchester City going top of the WSL (43:18).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
