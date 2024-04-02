 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Operation: Doomsday’ by MF DOOM

Our dissection of MF DOOM continues with his debut, ‘Operation: Doomsday,’ an album in which DOOM lays the foundation for his multicharacter musical universe

By Cole Cuchna
I’ll Be Your Mirror London Curated By Portishead &amp; ATP - Day 1 Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns


Our dissection of MF DOOM continues with his debut, Operation: Doomsday, an album in which DOOM lays the foundation for his multicharacter musical universe. Through a detailed analysis of a few key samples and verses, we’ll discover the very human story hidden behind the villain’s mask.

Host/Writer/EP: Cole Cuchna
Cowriter: Camden Ostrander
Additional Production: Justin Sayles
Audio Editing: Kevin Pooler
Theme Music: Birocratic

