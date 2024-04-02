‘Operation: Doomsday’ by MF DOOM



Our dissection of MF DOOM continues with his debut, Operation: Doomsday, an album in which DOOM lays the foundation for his multicharacter musical universe. Through a detailed analysis of a few key samples and verses, we’ll discover the very human story hidden behind the villain’s mask.

Support Dissect by leaving a review or sharing this episode on social media. It really helps.

Follow @dissectpodcast on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Host/Writer/EP: Cole Cuchna

Cowriter: Camden Ostrander

Additional Production: Justin Sayles

Audio Editing: Kevin Pooler

Theme Music: Birocratic

Subscribe: Spotify