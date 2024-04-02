‘Operation: Doomsday’ by MF DOOM

Our dissection of MF DOOM continues with his debut, Operation: Doomsday, an album in which DOOM lays the foundation for his multicharacter musical universe. Through a detailed analysis of a few key samples and verses, we’ll discover the very human story hidden behind the villain’s mask.
Host/Writer/EP: Cole Cuchna
Cowriter: Camden Ostrander
Additional Production: Justin Sayles
Audio Editing: Kevin Pooler
Theme Music: Birocratic
