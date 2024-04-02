 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Glory Hunting With the Kansas City Chiefs, Premiership Dogfight, and Champions Cup Returns

The lads give their take on LRZ signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and discuss a crazy weekend in the Premiership

By The Rugby Pod
Gloucester Rugby v Northampton Saints - Gallagher Premiership Rugby Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images


The lads give their take on the massive news, not just in rugby, of LRZ signing with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. We’ll be discussing a crazy weekend in the Premiership with nothing to choose between the top eight teams. We’ll also take a look at a top of the table win for Leinster over the Bulls in the URC and throw ahead to a mouth-watering weekend of Champions Cup rugby as we reach the Round of 16. Plus, TMO Goddey gets into the detail on some big decisions from the weekend where Bath ain’t ‘apppy. Enjoy!

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Rugby Pod

