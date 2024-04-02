On this week’s 24 Question Party People, Maya Hawke comes by to chat about her upcoming album, Chaos Angel. The discussion also includes the importance of song lyrics, thinking everyone is mad at us, Kris Kristofferson, our love of House, and being drawn to excellence—and we contemplate free will. All that and more on 24 Question Party People.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Maya Hawke
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune
